Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Only Way To Curb Islamophobia: Tahir Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:59 PM

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Saturday that collective efforts were needed to make country a welfare state like Madina

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Saturday that collective efforts were needed to make country a welfare state like Madina.

He said this while addressing the Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) conference at Idara Minhaj ul Hussain here. He said that solution to the problems of Muslim Ummah lies in the sacred Seerat e Mustafa (PBUH).

He said that there was need to focus on unity of Muslim Ummah by setting aside personal interests.

Tahir Ashrafi said that under Muttahida Ulema board, 112 decisions had been made related to different schools of thought and with the grace of Allah Almighty, no difference had emerged over any single decision.

He said, "Following Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) is best way to curb Islamophobia."It is pertinent to mention here that at the conclusion of the conference, Dua was also offered for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

