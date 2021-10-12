UrduPoint.com

Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference Held

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference was held here on Tuesday at Jinnah hall,Company bagh to highlight various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

While addressing,Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyea said that the sacred and glorious life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for the humanity.

He added 'Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Ashra' was being celebrated to express our utmost love and reverence to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)".

The DC said that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are forbearance, patience and tolerance which must be disseminated to promote peace, tranquility and interfaith harmony across the world.

Related Topics

World Company Sargodha Bagh Love

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $82.53 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $82.53 a barrel Monday

11 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials of Consul-General of M ..

MoFAIC receives credentials of Consul-General of Morocco

41 minutes ago
 DP World, CDC Group partner to create Africa inves ..

DP World, CDC Group partner to create Africa investment platform

41 minutes ago
 Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca ..

Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula Will Be Taken ..

39 minutes ago
 Glider Crash Kills 2 in Northern Japan - Reports

Glider Crash Kills 2 in Northern Japan - Reports

39 minutes ago
 QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to over ..

QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to overcome Rs 600 mln annul deficit

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.