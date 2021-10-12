Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference was held here on Tuesday at Jinnah hall,Company bagh to highlight various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

While addressing,Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyea said that the sacred and glorious life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for the humanity.

He added 'Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Ashra' was being celebrated to express our utmost love and reverence to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)".

The DC said that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are forbearance, patience and tolerance which must be disseminated to promote peace, tranquility and interfaith harmony across the world.