BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Our love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) demands from us to follow his Uswa-e-Husna and become a true Muslim

This was stated by Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry while addressing a Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference held under the auspices of Auqaf department.

The topic of the conference was "the concept of Islamic Welfare State in light of Uswa-e-Husna".

The minister said the life of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us that adulteration was a sin but yet we see people selling impure products.

He said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us that cleanliness was half of our faith and, "we must all make sure that not only ourselves but our surroundings are also clean and hygiene."