UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference Held

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:43 PM

Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference held

Our love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) demands from us to follow his Uswa-e-Husna and become a true Muslim

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Our love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) demands from us to follow his Uswa-e-Husna and become a true Muslim.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry while addressing a Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference held under the auspices of Auqaf department.

The topic of the conference was "the concept of Islamic Welfare State in light of Uswa-e-Husna".

The minister said the life of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us that adulteration was a sin but yet we see people selling impure products.

He said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us that cleanliness was half of our faith and, "we must all make sure that not only ourselves but our surroundings are also clean and hygiene."

Related Topics

Muslim All From Love

Recent Stories

Resce1122 provides first aid to 750 players, organ ..

3 minutes ago

Railways, Vista Tourism to run Safari Tourist Trai ..

3 minutes ago

Finals of hockey event of Rohi Sports Festival pla ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister offers condolences

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

16 minutes ago

High quality wheat seed distributed among growers

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.