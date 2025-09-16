Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference Held At UoT With Reverence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The University of Turbat (UoT) organized its first Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference with devotion and respect on Tuesday.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan was the chief guest on the occasion. Registrar Gunguzar Baloch, faculty, students, and staff in large number were present.
In his address, Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan described the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) as a complete code of life and guidance for humanity.
He emphasized the importance of embracing the Prophet’s (SAW) teachings of forgiveness, tolerance, and upholding high moral character in today’s world.
He further highlighted that UoT’s Central library and the Shaheed Zakir Baloch Memorial Library hold a rich collection of books on the life of the Holy Prophet (SAW), serving as valuable resources for students, teachers, and researchers.
The Vice Chancellor commended Director of Student Affairs Chakar Haidar and his team for successfully organizing the event, noting that such programs strengthen students’ character and attachment to Islamic values.
Faculty members Malik Dad and Abdul Hakeem also addressed the gathering, urging participants to align their actions, morals, and dealings with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (SAW).
They emphasized that following islam’s true and peaceful teachings is essential to overcoming intolerance and insecurity, while fostering unity and harmony in society.
The conference concluded with a special prayer for Pakistan’s peace, prosperity, and progress.
