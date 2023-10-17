Open Menu

Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference Held In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Kohat organised a Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference at Government Higher Secondary School No.1, here on Tuesday

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Madam Reena Suhrawardy was the special guest of the conference, among other guests were District Education Officer Kohat Muhammad Shiraz, Chairperson Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Kohat Samina Altaf. The Principal of the school Abdul Khaliq as a host conducted the conference.

In addition the other dignities as Secretary Kohat Education Board Muhammad Ilyas Afridi, Deputy District Education Officer Kohat Abdul Hameed, Controller Kohat Education Board Malik Maqsood Anwar, principals, headmasters, teachers and Naat Khwans of public and private schools and civil Society members also attended the event.

At the Sirat-un-Nabi conference, Natia competition was organised among the students of government schools in Kohat.

At the end of the event, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Madam Reena Suhrawardy distributed cash prizes, trophies and certificates among the position holder’s students.

