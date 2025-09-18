Open Menu

Seerat Week 2025 Co Concludes At PMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Seerat Week 2025 co concludes at PMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A dignified closing ceremony of Seerat Week 2025 was held here at Peshawar Medical College, organized by the Society for Literature and Arts.

Throughout the week, various events highlighted the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Renowned intellectual Prof. Muhammad Waqas Khan was the chief guest of the concludi g ceremony.

In his address, he shed light on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) and shared valuable insights.

The event was attended by Prof.

Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Dean of Peshawar Medical College, Prof. Dr. Saeed Anwar, Executive Director of Prime Foundation, Dr. Muhammad Aman Khan, Principal of PMC, Dr. Iftikhar, CEO, Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Swati, Director of Riphah University Peshawar Campus, and Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah, Vice Dean and Chairperson of the Society for Literature and Arts, along with other faculty members.

As part of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah presented certificates and awards to winners of Seerat competitions at PMC.

