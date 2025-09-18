Seerat Week 2025 Co Concludes At PMC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A dignified closing ceremony of Seerat Week 2025 was held here at Peshawar Medical College, organized by the Society for Literature and Arts.
Throughout the week, various events highlighted the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
Renowned intellectual Prof. Muhammad Waqas Khan was the chief guest of the concludi g ceremony.
In his address, he shed light on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) and shared valuable insights.
The event was attended by Prof.
Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Dean of Peshawar Medical College, Prof. Dr. Saeed Anwar, Executive Director of Prime Foundation, Dr. Muhammad Aman Khan, Principal of PMC, Dr. Iftikhar, CEO, Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Swati, Director of Riphah University Peshawar Campus, and Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah, Vice Dean and Chairperson of the Society for Literature and Arts, along with other faculty members.
As part of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah presented certificates and awards to winners of Seerat competitions at PMC.
Recent Stories
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seerat Week 2025 co concludes at PMC6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests five suspects involved in human smuggling16 minutes ago
-
Petroleum minister briefed on OGRA initiatives25 minutes ago
-
Ichhra Bazaar set to undergo major upgradation25 minutes ago
-
Intermediate Part-II annual result announced:25 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees, zero tolerance for misconduct25 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 238,900 cusecs water36 minutes ago
-
Cattle thieves gang arrested46 minutes ago
-
Advisory for cotton farmers46 minutes ago
-
Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Defense Agreement55 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter die as roof caves in55 minutes ago
-
Educational reforms top priority for Punjab CM, says Hanif Abbasi55 minutes ago