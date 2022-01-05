UrduPoint.com

SEF Plans To Conduct Leadership Training

Published January 05, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) is planning to conduct the leadership training of its 2606 Head Teachers (HTs) starting from January 2022.

The purpose is to prepare these head teachers as the change agents of SEF school system, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

The children learn to lead when they get space in co-curricular activities along with the curricular like dramas and sports.

In order to make their learning experientially interesting, the Head Teachers need to get align with other teachers in the schools.

The 21st century teaching and learning skills also demands learners to possess knowledge, skills and application of technology, STEM education and life skills.

The utmost challenge of Century is how to blend technology into learning and to effectively face the crisis situation like the recent pandemic.

The three core areas under which the modules is designed focuses; School Governance, Academic Governance, Administrative Management.

These modules will enable the HTs to practice the standardized executional strategies related to school organization & quality improvement, curriculum implementation at the classroom level and to manage school administrative responsibilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

