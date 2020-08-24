UrduPoint.com
SEF Plans To Train Over 5,000 Teachers In 3rd Phase Of Online Training Sessions

Mon 24th August 2020

The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) is planning to start third phase of online training sessions for more than 5,000 teachers in September

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh education Foundation (SEF) is planning to start third phase of online training sessions for more than 5,000 teachers in September.

The SEF was planning to conduct training sessions even before the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which had necessitated its implementation to keep students and teachers connected through digital platforms such as microsoft & 365 Office Software solutions, a SEF press release here Monday said.

It said the teachers would be trained how to use Microsoft Team and Office 365 Software and how to create team and classrooms for students. The purpose of training sessions was to make teachers familiar with Microsoft and its applications, and how to conduct online class along with usage different applications for creating presentation and videos.

The SEF had already organized two phases of training sessions for teachers. About 15,000 teachers were in the first phase from March to May and 18,000 teachers in the second phase from June to August.

SEF Managing Director Abdul Kabir Kazi said the training was meant to provide exhaustive support to teachers and equip them with pedagogical concepts and the newest strategies of conducting classes online with the basic concepts of English, Mathematics and Science subjects.

After the training sessions, the teachers became able to prepare lesson plans, conduct effective lessons, and prioritize children according to their level of understanding, he added.

