SEF, RDF Collaborate To Promote Environmental Education Assisted Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SEF, RDF collaborate to promote environmental education assisted schools

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) and the Research Development Foundation (RDF) have signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to promote environmental education foundation assisted schools at a local hotel here Friday.

The LoU was signed between Mukhtiar Ali,Deputy Director Programs at SEF and Ashfaque Ahmad Somroo, Executive Director of RDF, according to a communique on Friday.

The main objective of this collaboration is to promote environmental education and establish an avenue of learning in SEF-assisted schools of Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, and Sujawal districts.

The SEF, established under the Sindh Education Foundation Act of 1992, is a statutory organization with a mandate to support education in the province through predominantly public-private partnerships.

The RDF, a PCP certified non-profit and non-governmental organization for action research and community development, is registered under the Societies Act XXI of 1860. It focuses on quality education, children's wellbeing, sustainable livelihoods, and climate change in Sindh, Pakistan.

The LoU, effective for a period of three years, aims to promote environmental education through a robust learning framework and the Green school Concept.

The project will focus on the education and empowerment of teachers and students. It will involve various activities, including the establishment of Youth Clubs, encouraging discourse on environmental issues, dissemination of information material in the local language for Green Projects, and capacity building of teachers.

It will also pilot Green spaces with effective underground irrigation in schools, install LED lights and solar systems, provide adequate sanitation facilities, and promote waste management through the provision of waste bins.

During the LoU signing ceremony, Abdul Kabir Kazi, Managing Director of SEF, highlighted the Foundation's commitment to environmental protection at the grassroots level through the schools.

He expressed hope that the project would create a long-term impact on climate change in SEF schools and communities.

This collaboration between SEF and RDF represents a significant step towards fostering environmental consciousness among students and educators, ultimately contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for Sindh.

