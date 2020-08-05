SEF takes initiative of online classes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), Government of Sindh with the collaboration of microsoft Pakistan have taken initiative of online classes through MS Teams & 365 Software in order to enable millions of students to continue to learn from home, to cope with the situation and provide distant learning to students.

Director Communication SEF, Nisar Banbhan revealed this while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He further said initially, the Microsoft Team provided training to the Master Trainers of T&A - SEF, master trainers further imparted to hundreds of teachers and students through different online sessions throughout the province.

The training sessions were carried out in different phases by the Training & Assessment Department with the support of IT Department in the development of User IDs of teachers & students, he added.

It was need of time to re-educate and familiarize the teachers with technology and MS Teams & 365 Software. The LSU & T&A Teams extended trained to almost 15,000 teachers across regions through online sessions in phases.

Besides this, the Foundation also uploaded homework based on national curriculum grade wise and subject wise on SEF Official website and social media profiles through which partners & SEF Regional/District Teams disseminated homework sheets door to door and mobilized the community who could not join online classes due to unavailability of internet access for connecting on digital platform.

As well as there is also e-learning portal which is already online for all.

Managing Director SEF, Abdul Kabir Kazi while sharing his views regarding online education system during lockdown said that the Government of Sindh was playing vital role in providing online platform for continuing education sitting at home for which students should take maximum advantages from it, in this connection, the Foundation has also remained on the front foot & has taken practical steps in this regards.

He further added that this COVID-19 lockdown gripped life globally. No walk of life remained un-agitated including education. In the meantime, SEF management has given rise to online education system across the regions.

SEF is providing all the facilities to run the online classes including Solar Penal, Internet Device, Desktops & digitized content through which more than 4.5 lakhs students and 15,000 teachers are benefitting, he added.

The Foundation's Learning Support Unit, Training & Assessment & Region and District Offices are in constant contact with students and faculty, providing them with course-related materials online which may help them out, Kazi said.