SEF Takes Responsibility To Functional Inactive Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) has taken the responsibility of making inactive government schools as active in a journey of providing free education even in remote rural areas under the administration of the foundation.

The credit for the excellent performance of Sindh Education Foundation goes to the Managing Director Abdul Kabir Qazi, with whose efforts SEF's determination to provide free education is on the way to success, not only in formal but also in non-formal education. Minister of Education Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah is satisfied with the good performance of SEF.

A ceremony was held in honor of the adopters who took the responsibility of activating the inactive government schools in which various social persons and people related to education including Sindh Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Education Secretary SELD Zahid Abbasi, MD SEFf Abdul Kabir Qazi were present also Individuals attended.

Sindh Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the school is recognized by the adopters who have also adopted our shortcomings, adopting the school like a mother's feeling and the spirit of taking responsibility for the education of the nation's children.

When we first wrote to the legislators and asked them to take responsibility for at least three schools in their constituency, we also have to keep an eye on those schools that are active.

While the MD SEF Abdul Kabir Qazi said that each of us has to do our part and light our own candle. Under the Adoption Policy, 319 schools have been activated and 125 children are getting education. Due to this policy, many schools can be improved. Yes, we have to appreciate school adopters at all levels, so that more people can be a part of this good process, school adoption policy is made by the government and it is improving the government schools. Vision of Founder Professor Dr. Anita Ghulam Ali and Development of Sindh Government Education.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah is satisfied with the performance of Sindh Education Foundation, Sindh government is ready to help more.

