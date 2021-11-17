SEF to conduct Leadership Training for 2,600 Head Teachers in Dec

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) will conduct Leadership Training for its 2,600 Head Teachers on the theme "Head Teachers as Change Agents in the 21st Century" in December 2021.

The purpose is to prepare these headteachers as the change agents of our school system, said a statement released here on Wednesday, adding there will be 10 days of training and by the end of the training teachers will get training completion certificates.

The importance of professional development of Head Teachers cannot be overemphasized for managing 21st-century schools effectively and efficiently in any schooling system of the world.

The schools are not only for the improvement of learning outcomes but the overall personality development of children.

The children learn to lead when they get space in co-curricular activities like declamation, dramas, and sports. In order to make their learning fun, the Head Teachers have to work hard with other teachers in the schools.

The challenge of this century is how to blend technology into learning and face the crisis situation like the recent pandemic effectively, it added.

The training strategy would be to bring in Headteachers to a select venue and make them learn and work in groups. Build their capacity through demos, role plays peer learning, and presentation. Show them the benefits of using technology in teaching and learning, it further stated.

According to the details, the objective is to enable Head Teachers to motivate and manage teams by setting goals, delegating responsibility, sharing the vision, and evaluating performance against them. It is a role that requires a strong and effective presence around a school and in some cases the local community.

The main thematic area of training that would be covered with andragogy in the training is leadership styles in the 21st Century, the role of effective leadership for effective teaching, multiple roles of headteachers in school (Leader, manager, evaluator, motivator, mentor, and supervisor), blended learning and emergency response planning.

The Sindh Education Foundation under its mandate of establishing and operating high-quality schools in less developed areas is doing what is necessary to promote quality education in Sindh.