UrduPoint.com

SEF To Conduct Leadership Training For 2,600 Head Teachers In Dec

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

SEF to conduct Leadership Training for 2,600 Head Teachers in Dec

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) will conduct Leadership Training for its 2,600 Head Teachers on the theme "Head Teachers as Change Agents in the 21st Century" in December 2021.

The purpose is to prepare these headteachers as the change agents of our school system, said a statement released here on Wednesday, adding there will be 10 days of training and by the end of the training teachers will get training completion certificates.

The importance of professional development of Head Teachers cannot be overemphasized for managing 21st-century schools effectively and efficiently in any schooling system of the world.

The schools are not only for the improvement of learning outcomes but the overall personality development of children.

The children learn to lead when they get space in co-curricular activities like declamation, dramas, and sports. In order to make their learning fun, the Head Teachers have to work hard with other teachers in the schools.

The challenge of this century is how to blend technology into learning and face the crisis situation like the recent pandemic effectively, it added.

The training strategy would be to bring in Headteachers to a select venue and make them learn and work in groups. Build their capacity through demos, role plays peer learning, and presentation. Show them the benefits of using technology in teaching and learning, it further stated.

According to the details, the objective is to enable Head Teachers to motivate and manage teams by setting goals, delegating responsibility, sharing the vision, and evaluating performance against them. It is a role that requires a strong and effective presence around a school and in some cases the local community.

The main thematic area of training that would be covered with andragogy in the training is leadership styles in the 21st Century, the role of effective leadership for effective teaching, multiple roles of headteachers in school (Leader, manager, evaluator, motivator, mentor, and supervisor), blended learning and emergency response planning.

The Sindh Education Foundation under its mandate of establishing and operating high-quality schools in less developed areas is doing what is necessary to promote quality education in Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Century World Technology Sports Education Lead December

Recent Stories

Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone cal ..

Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone call with mother

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as ..

Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as cold weather scales deforestat ..

9 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

9 minutes ago
 UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school m ..

UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school meals

9 minutes ago
 Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1 ..

Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1,000 Migrants - Belarussian Re ..

9 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to enhance recovery: Director WA ..

Steps being taken to enhance recovery: Director WASA

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.