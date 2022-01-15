SEF to start second round of training of HTs from Monday

Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) will start second round of training of 2608 Head Teachers (HTs) in all the districts across Sindh from Monday According to the details, the training intervention titled "21st Century School and Effective Leadership" is being executed in 05 rounds

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) will start second round of training of 2608 Head Teachers (HTs) in all the districts across Sindh from Monday According to the details, the training intervention titled "21st Century School and Effective Leadership" is being executed in 05 rounds.

Of 2608 HTs, 90 are from Karachi, 104 from Thatta and Sajawal, 90 from Tharparkar and Mithi, 91 from Umerkot, 61 from Mirpurkhas, 30 from Tando Alahyar, 43 from Hyderabad, 87 from Shaheed Benazirabad and 51 from Sehwan.

The fifteen-day training program is divided into two portions with first 13 days for Head Teachers capacity building practices, while the last 02 days are for the respective schools' partners and the orientation about Head Teachers Training mechanism and so far what they have been taught for keeping up with the challenges.

The 21st century demands learners to possess knowledge of technology, STEM education and life skills. For this reason, the three core areas under which the modules is designed will focus on school governance, academic governance and administrative management.

These modules will enable the HTs to practice the standardized strategies related to school organization, quality improvement and curriculum implementation at the classroom level and managing school administrative responsibilities.