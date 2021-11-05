SEF upgraded 275 schools throughout province

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) has upgraded 275 Foundation Assisted Schools across Sindh, in order to increase access of children to Post Primary educational facilities.

In addition, the Foundation has allowed 13 schools to operate in two shifts keeping in view the high number of out-of-school children (OOSC) in the area.

According to the notification issued here on Friday, the SEF has upgraded 275 best performing schools including 201 primaries to elementary schools, 50 elementary to secondary schools, 17 high schools to higher secondary schools, and 07 secondaries to higher secondary schools.

This initiative will definitely help in improving access to Post Primary education especially to girls from poor families as per the commitment of the Government of Sindh.

Additionally, in Karachi, 02 secondary schools have been allowed to run in two shifts, while 01 high schools in Matiari district, 01 high schools in Dadu district, 01 elementary schools in Jamshoro, and 01 primary schools in two shifts have been allowed.

Besides, 01 elementary school in Khairpur, 03 secondary and 01 high schools in Ghotki, 01 high school in Sanghar, 01 primary school in Umerkot, 01 high schools in Sukkur have been allowed to run in two shifts.

This has been done keeping in view of the Out of Schoolchildren in the province so that children have access to free and quality education in all districts of Sindh.