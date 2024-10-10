Sehar Calls For SCO Common Currency To Boost Regional Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) There is a need to build a consensus to introduce a common Currency among SCO countries to facilitate trade and strengthen economic ties.
These views were expressed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sehar Kamran, while talking to APP.
Sehar expressed these views in reference to as Pakistan is set to host a two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.
She said the SCO has the potential to bridge economies and bring together cultures. Let’s utilize this opportunity to unite the people of this region and ensure economic prosperity for all. "United we stand, divided we fall," MNA Sehar Kamran said.
She said this unique idea should be echoed in the background of sentiments of cooperation and solidarity, highlighting the crucial need for unity in an increasingly fragmented global landscape.
She opined that SCO countries may adopt a consensus on introducing a common currency to promote regional trade and economic cooperation.
While highlighting the obstacles that the current financial systems impose on intra-regional trade, she said that a unified currency could alleviate these challenges by reducing transaction costs and simplifying cross-border trade processes.
“The introduction of a common currency would also help in reducing the dependency on the Dollar and facilitate trade among the SCO members states,” she said while replying to a query.
