Member National Assembly (MNA) Sehar Kamran has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly Secretariat reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Member National Assembly (MNA) Sehar Kamran has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly Secretariat reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

The resolution expresses deep concern over the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK and strongly condemned India's unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international law and relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Mrs. Kamran called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the grave situation in IIOJK and to play its due role in ensuring a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

She reiterated that the resolution of the Kashmir issue is indispensable for lasting peace and stability in the region. The National Assembly stands in solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and assures them of Pakistan’s continued moral, political, and diplomatic support in their just cause.

Sehar Kamran reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum until the Kashmiri people are granted their legitimate right to self-determination.