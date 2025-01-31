Open Menu

Sehar Kamran Submits Resolution Reaffirming Pakistan's Support For Kashmiris' Right To Self-Determination

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 10:42 PM

Sehar Kamran submits resolution reaffirming Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination

Member National Assembly (MNA) Sehar Kamran has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly Secretariat reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Member National Assembly (MNA) Sehar Kamran has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly Secretariat reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

The resolution expresses deep concern over the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK and strongly condemned India's unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international law and relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Mrs. Kamran called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the grave situation in IIOJK and to play its due role in ensuring a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

She reiterated that the resolution of the Kashmir issue is indispensable for lasting peace and stability in the region. The National Assembly stands in solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and assures them of Pakistan’s continued moral, political, and diplomatic support in their just cause.

Sehar Kamran reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum until the Kashmiri people are granted their legitimate right to self-determination.

Recent Stories

Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully

Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully

22 seconds ago
 Sehar Kamran submits resolution reaffirming Pakist ..

Sehar Kamran submits resolution reaffirming Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' Ri ..

23 seconds ago
 FIA arrests human trafficker

FIA arrests human trafficker

25 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs to focus on high-risk UCs dur ..

Commissioner directs to focus on high-risk UCs during anti-polio drive

26 seconds ago
 Vice Chairman of BBoIT visits PPPA

Vice Chairman of BBoIT visits PPPA

35 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes for timely completion of d ..

Commissioner emphasizes for timely completion of development projects

27 minutes ago
SPSC announces results for Secondary School Teache ..

SPSC announces results for Secondary School Teacher BPS-16 Mirpurkhas Region

37 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio vaccination drive launched in Hyderabad

Anti-Polio vaccination drive launched in Hyderabad

37 minutes ago
 Woman accused denies escape, secures bail in court

Woman accused denies escape, secures bail in court

37 minutes ago
 Sukkur police launch massive crackdown on criminal ..

Sukkur police launch massive crackdown on criminals

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurr ..

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad

41 minutes ago
 RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Roa ..

RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan