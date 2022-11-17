UrduPoint.com

Sehar Khan Expresses Gratitude As 'Farq' Gets Nod Of Approval

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Sehar Khan expresses gratitude as 'Farq' gets nod of approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Budding Pakistani actress Sehar Khan extended overwhelming gratitude at the brilliant response and appreciation she has received for her ongoing drama serial 'Farq'.

Starting her acting career from drama serial 'Sanwari', the diva managed to garb audience attention for all the right reasons. After 'Sanwari', Khan landed many back-to-back hit projects and wowed fans with her charismatic personality and phenomenal acting skills.

Recently, Khan took to her social media handle and shared few of her adorable clicks while thanking audience for loving her on-going serial 'Farq'.

"Grateful and thankful to all of you for showering so much love on our Farq" Khan captioned.

The starlet also spilled the beans on what's next in much-talked-about tale "Keep showing love, there is so much more to come in the upcoming episodes"Furthermore, the veteran actor Faysal Quraishi also took to his official Instagram account and dropped the gripping poster showing the current record breaking TRP of much-loved serial.

On the professional front, Quraishi is all set for his production and directorial debut in upcoming films 'Money Back Guarantee' and 'Sorry: A Love Story' while Khan was last seen in blockbuster drama serial 'Zakham' alongside Aagha Ali.

