Sehat Card, biggest achievement of PTI Govt: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwer Zaib Khan Friday said that issuance of Sehat Insaf Card to people of the province was a biggest achievement of PTI government.

During his visit to district headquarter hospital Khar in tribal district Bajaur, he said provision of free and quality healthcare facility had remained top most priority of the government, adding the government was taking pragmatic measures to provide best medical facilities at all public sector hospitals across the province.

On the occasion, he inspected various wards of the hospital and directed the hospital administration to provide best facility to the people.