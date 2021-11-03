Sehat Card Plus: KP Govt spends Rs10.5641bn on patients' free treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has spent about Rs10.5641 billion in one year on free treatment of patients under Sehat Card Plus in the province.

Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra in a statement here Wednesday said free treatment to patients under Sehat Card Plus program continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Rs10.

5641 billion were spent in one-year on treatment of patients of various ailments.

He said 426, 939 patients were admitted and treated free of charge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Health Minister said the number of Sehat Cards Plus' panel hospitals was increased from nine to 175 in KP where 7,469,651 families were registered.