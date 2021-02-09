UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sehat Card Plus Program; Patients Ratio Increased In KP Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Sehat Card Plus Program; patients ratio increased in KP hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkha Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra has said that admission ratio in hospitals of Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar zones increased after launching of Sehat Card Plus.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, provincial minister said that significant increase of patients ratio has been witnessed in hospitals of Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar divisions after launching of Sehat Card Plus Program in start of November.

He said that Sehat Card Plus Program was expanded to all the districts of the province and six million families of the province have access to get medical care facilities.

He said that admission in Malakand hospitals have been increased by four times, five times in Hazara while admission in hospitals of Peshawar valley has been doubled.

The total number of patients in Zone I (Malakand Division), was 2242 in October and the number was ascended to 8596 in January. Number Zone II ( Hazara Division) admissions was 930 in November that was increased to 4946 in January while a total of 3820 patients were given admission in hospitals of Zone III ( Peshawar Division) during December and the number was increased to 7587 that to double of the initial numbers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Malakand January October November December All Million

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

42 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

1 hour ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

1 hour ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

1 hour ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.