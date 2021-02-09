Sehat Card Plus Program; patients ratio increased in KP hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkha Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra has said that admission ratio in hospitals of Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar zones increased after launching of Sehat Card Plus.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, provincial minister said that significant increase of patients ratio has been witnessed in hospitals of Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar divisions after launching of Sehat Card Plus Program in start of November.

He said that Sehat Card Plus Program was expanded to all the districts of the province and six million families of the province have access to get medical care facilities.

He said that admission in Malakand hospitals have been increased by four times, five times in Hazara while admission in hospitals of Peshawar valley has been doubled.

The total number of patients in Zone I (Malakand Division), was 2242 in October and the number was ascended to 8596 in January. Number Zone II ( Hazara Division) admissions was 930 in November that was increased to 4946 in January while a total of 3820 patients were given admission in hospitals of Zone III ( Peshawar Division) during December and the number was increased to 7587 that to double of the initial numbers.