UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sehat Card Plus To Ensure Health Cover To Patients Suffering From Complicated Ailments: Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Sehat Card Plus to ensure health cover to patients suffering from complicated ailments: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday said that Sehat Card Plus Program was a milestone achievement of the provincial government that would ensure provision of healthcare facilities to patients suffering from complicated diseases.

He was talking to Peshawar based acting US Consul General Jim Eisenhut through video link here. Those who were unable to bear treatment expense of complicated ailments would be benefitted from Sehat Card Plus Program, he added.

He said that Sehat Card Plus Program was started, keeping in view the miseries of the poor people in getting needed medical assistance and added that hundred percent population is being provided medical coverage through the card.

The minister informed that a significant increase has been witnessed in hospital admissions after the launching of Sehat Plus Card Program.

He said that each and every person can get medical coverage up to one million rupees annually under the program.

The acting US Consul General appreciated the efforts of the KP government for the flagship program and congratulated provincial government for the accomplishment.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

1 hour ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

2 hours ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

2 hours ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

2 hours ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

3 hours ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.