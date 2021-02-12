Sehat Card Plus to ensure health cover to patients suffering from complicated ailments: Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday said that Sehat Card Plus Program was a milestone achievement of the provincial government that would ensure provision of healthcare facilities to patients suffering from complicated diseases.

He was talking to Peshawar based acting US Consul General Jim Eisenhut through video link here. Those who were unable to bear treatment expense of complicated ailments would be benefitted from Sehat Card Plus Program, he added.

He said that Sehat Card Plus Program was started, keeping in view the miseries of the poor people in getting needed medical assistance and added that hundred percent population is being provided medical coverage through the card.

The minister informed that a significant increase has been witnessed in hospital admissions after the launching of Sehat Plus Card Program.

He said that each and every person can get medical coverage up to one million rupees annually under the program.

The acting US Consul General appreciated the efforts of the KP government for the flagship program and congratulated provincial government for the accomplishment.