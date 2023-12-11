Open Menu

Sehat Card Program To Remain Functional: Dr Nadeem

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Sehat Card Program to remain functional: Dr Nadeem

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday inaugurated the groundbreaking OPD pilot project under the Federal Sehat Sahulat Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday inaugurated the groundbreaking OPD pilot project under the Federal Sehat Sahulat Program.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that this project marks a crucial step towards universal health coverage for all Pakistani citizens.

He emphasized that Federal Sehat Sahulat Program will continue as per the Prime Minister’s vision of unified universal health insurance for every citizen of the country with a similar co-payment mechanism for an affordable segment of the population to make it sustainable.

Dr Nadeem said, "We will strengthen the public health system and integrate Qaumi Sehat Card Program with Primary healthcare to make it more sustainable for the government.

"

He expressed sincere appreciation for the SSP team's tireless efforts and the pivotal role of the Federal Sahulat Program in the research's success.

He thanked the WHO Representative in Pakistan for their invaluable partnership.

Dr. Nadeem acknowledged the guests for their significant contributions to advancing healthcare in Pakistan.

During the OPD dissemination event, senior representatives from Punjab and Balochistan, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, World Health Organization (WHO) international experts, technical partners, and various international agencies and donors actively participated.

These participants took an active role in the event, highlighting the collaborative and inclusive essence of the project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister World Punjab Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admiss ..

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admissions to undergraduate programs ..

9 minutes ago
 Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision- ..

Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision-making vital for Pakistan's pr ..

9 minutes ago
 India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scra ..

India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scrapping special status of world ..

9 minutes ago
 Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sa ..

Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sacrifices of martyred heroes: B ..

9 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML-N

13 minutes ago
 Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding th ..

Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding the merit and demands of justice ..

13 minutes ago
UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for ..

UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for unlawful practice in IIOJ&K: M ..

8 minutes ago
 'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

15 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemni ..

Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against ..

15 minutes ago
 Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar train ..

Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar training program

15 minutes ago
 Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan ..

Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan’s mining, energy, chemical ..

15 minutes ago
 MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of compa ..

MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of company

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan