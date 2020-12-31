UrduPoint.com
Sehat Card Programme Being Extended To Six More Districts

Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Sehat Card programme being extended to six more districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that Sehat Card Plus programme is being extended to six more districts including Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda and Peshawar from tomorrow (Friday). 14 million populations of these districts will now get free health facilities in 38 hospitals.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the provincial minister said the revolutionary health sector project is being extended to the whole province in phases and from January 31, 2021, 100 per cent population can be utilized free health facilities in the province.

He further said that under Sehat Card Plus, all residents of the province will get free health facilities up to Rs.1 million. In phase and second phase free health facilities were provided to the residents of Malakand and Hazara divisions.

The residents of Malakand and Hazara divisions can get free medical facilities in 36 and 28 hospitals of their regions respectively. After launch of the programme, the number of beneficiary patients has increased by 100 percent in Malakand and 153 percent in Hazara respectively.

