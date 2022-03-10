Sehat Card scheme being extended to whole Pakistan: Jhagra

KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a Sehat Card Plus like welfare project that was now being extended to the whole country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a Sehat Card Plus like welfare project that was now being extended to the whole country.

He was addressing a conference titled the 'Future of Pakistan' at London school of Economics, Britain, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

During the conference, students from Pakistan and other countries asked questions about this historic public welfare-oriented project.

The provincial minister told the participants of the conference that under the scheme 7.5 million families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being provided free medical facilities upto Rs.

1 million. The standard of service delivery would be leveled in public and private sector hospitals.

He said that during last January, the facility of the liver transplant was also included in the scheme and till now over six liver transplant and over 60 kidney plants operations have also been conducted so far. He said that 65000 persons are taking benefits of the Sehat Card Plus on monthly basis.

He further said"It is first-ever health sector project of the country that receiving appreciations at world level and has made the country in general and KP in particular as focus point for the world."He said"Such kind of health facilities is available in some of developed countries."