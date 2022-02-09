UrduPoint.com

Sehat Card Scheme Lauded Widely

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 08:28 PM

People belonging to different walks of life have welcomed the Sehat Card scheme and termed it one of the best and public-friendly programs in this decade which would help in developing a healthy generation

They said that health is one of the basic and fundamental rights of every individual but the previous government failed to provide health cover to the people and in case of any serious disease the whole family has to suffer poverty, unemployment and unexplained miseries.

They said that the people have heaved a sigh of relief on the launch of this scheme. Now they are confident that in case of any eventuality with them as well as with their dear ones they would be covered by the competent panel of doctors. Earlier, such treatments were only a dream for the poor but now they could enjoy it free of cost.

Talking to APP, a lady Ameena Ata said that no prime minister in the past facilitated the poor to get quality health facilities free of cost from the hospital of their own choice.

She thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan on launching Sehat card scheme and said that this program would help the poor to get treatment for them as well as for their family members from qualified doctors instead of leaving them for die on bed.

A citizen, Umar Khalid Niazi, told APP that he belonged to a very poor family and was unable to get quality treatment for his family members. However, he termed health card scheme as best program and said that due to Sehat Card he will now get free treatment easily.

Applauding the Prime Minister's Sehat Card scheme, another citizen Muhammad Ali said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will earn blessings of Allah Almighty by providing this relief to the most neglected segments of the society. It will help the poor to get in time and quality treatment from high standard hospital, he added.

An employee of DHQ (District Headquarters) Hospital Chiniot, Fida Hussain said that earlier he was denied of the medical treatment despite his affiliation with this department. Now he will be compensated not only by the government but also by the high standard private hospitals where state-of-the-art medical treatment is available through highly qualified specialist doctors and surgeons.

>