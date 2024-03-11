Open Menu

Sehat Card Services Fully Restored: CE

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Sehat Card Dr Riaz Tanoli on Monday said that all the services under Sehat Card initiative has been restored.

In a statement issued here, he said that measures have been taken to prevent misuse of the services in the private sector.

He said that earlier some services including maternity, tonsils, appendix operations, angiography and other services were limited to government hospitals due to which more than 600 million have been saved so far.

