Sehat Card Services Suspended In KP Hospitals
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) State Life Insurance Corporation has temporarily stopped new admissions under Sehat card plus program across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till further orders.
A notification issued by State Life here said that life saving procedures would continue in public sector hospitals only, adding that health desks of the Sehat Card Plus Program at panel hospitals would remain open for coordination and processing of the pending claims.
It further advised private panel hospitals to refer all new admissions of Sehat Card Plus program to public sector hospitals in the absence of the coverage under the facility.
