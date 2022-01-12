UrduPoint.com

Sehat Card To Be Distributed In All Districts Of Punjab: Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Sehat card to be distributed in all districts of Punjab: Health Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that the entire population in all districts of Punjab would be given Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that the entire population in all districts of Punjab would be given Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat cards.

She was chairing a meeting to review arrangements for card services in all divisions of the province and data collection, held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Department here.

She said that over 29000 beds were available in public and private hospitals of the provincial capital as part of Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card.

She said that this insurance coverage was a great gift to the nation from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that the card distribution would start in Rawalpindi from January 20, in Faisalabad from February 9, in Multan from February 22, in Bahawalpur from March 2, in Gujranwala from March 21 and in Sargodha from March 31.

She said that a number of hospitals were being empanelled in the list of the card and the quality of services was being regularly monitored in all hospitals.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan said that coordination with NADRA had been strengthened for card distribution in all divisions. He said data of persons and families using cards was well guarded.

Secretary SH&ME Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, CEO Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq, Professor Javed Chaudhry and officials attended the meeting whereas the Special Assistant to Prime Minister joined via video link. Secretary SH&ME Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi gave a briefing to the minister on the status of card distribution.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Punjab Naya Pakistan Company Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala January February March All From Yasmin Rashid Javed Chaudhry

Recent Stories

PML-N introduces dirty politics in country: Ali Aw ..

PML-N introduces dirty politics in country: Ali Awan

6 minutes ago
 Minister condoles demise of MPA Nawaz's brother

Minister condoles demise of MPA Nawaz's brother

6 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Russia, NATO Have No Unifying Positive Agenda at A ..

Russia, NATO Have No Unifying Positive Agenda at All - Grushko

6 minutes ago
 FDE, Education Ministry jointly launch 'Lighter Ba ..

FDE, Education Ministry jointly launch 'Lighter Bag' initiative

22 minutes ago
 11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.