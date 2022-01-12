Sehat card to be distributed in all districts of Punjab: Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that the entire population in all districts of Punjab would be given Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that the entire population in all districts of Punjab would be given Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat cards.

She was chairing a meeting to review arrangements for card services in all divisions of the province and data collection, held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Department here.

She said that over 29000 beds were available in public and private hospitals of the provincial capital as part of Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card.

She said that this insurance coverage was a great gift to the nation from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that the card distribution would start in Rawalpindi from January 20, in Faisalabad from February 9, in Multan from February 22, in Bahawalpur from March 2, in Gujranwala from March 21 and in Sargodha from March 31.

She said that a number of hospitals were being empanelled in the list of the card and the quality of services was being regularly monitored in all hospitals.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan said that coordination with NADRA had been strengthened for card distribution in all divisions. He said data of persons and families using cards was well guarded.

Secretary SH&ME Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, CEO Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq, Professor Javed Chaudhry and officials attended the meeting whereas the Special Assistant to Prime Minister joined via video link. Secretary SH&ME Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi gave a briefing to the minister on the status of card distribution.