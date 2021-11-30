Sehat Insaaf Card scheme biggest project: SAPM

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Monday said that the Sehat Insaaf Card was one of the biggest project of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Monday said that the Sehat Insaaf Card was one of the biggest project of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting on universal health insurance, chaired by Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid here at chief minister secretariat via video link.

Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amir Jan, Chairman P&D, Health secretaries, officials of Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company (PHIMC), Barrister Nabeel Awan and other officials were also present.

The SAPM said that the government was spending Rs 330 billion on Sehat Insaaf Card, adding that this project was an excellent project for better health services to people of Punjab.

The health minister said that universal health insurance was defining project for quality healthcare services to people of Punjab, adding that all preparations were in final stages.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch the Sehat Insaaf Card scheme in Lahore and Rawalpindi from January 01, 2022.

Yasmin said that more hospitals were being empanelled for health insurance, adding that all families of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions had already been benefit from this scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bukht said that top quality health and education was the foremost priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the government took all out measures to uplift life standard of people's of Punjab.