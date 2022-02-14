UrduPoint.com

Sehat Insaf Card A Revolutionary Step Of PTI Govt: Akbar Ayub

Published February 14, 2022

Sehat Insaf Card a revolutionary step of PTI govt: Akbar Ayub

Sehat Insaf Card is the revolutionary step of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government through which every family of the country is entitle of treatment of one million rupees in private and public hospitals

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Sehat Insaf Card is the revolutionary step of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government through which every family of the country is entitle of treatment of one million rupees in private and public hospitals.

This was stated by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Akbar Ayub Khan while addressing a public gathering at village Mohri Haripur.

He said that the government was providing billions of rupees as a subsidy on essential commodities to the masses, in every village council people of the areas can purchase subsided items from sales points.

Talking about the current inflation in the country, Akbar Ayub said that it's a global phenomenon that countries like America and whole Europe were facing inflation, soon the government would overcome it and provide relief to the masses.

He said that during the previous government nobody even spent a penny in Mohri while the credit goes to PTI and our team that we have spent millions of rupees in the provision of infrastructure, schools, hospital and other projects.

On the occasion, PTI leader Yousuf Ayub Khan, Chairman VC Nadeem Ilyas, Councilor Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Zaffar Sawati also addressed the public gathering while a large number of the people participated.

More Stories From Pakistan

