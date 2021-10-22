Sehat Insaf Card: Every family in Punjab to get up to Rs 1 million every year : Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa every family in Punjab will now be able to get up to Rs 1 million every year through Sehat Insaf Card

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa every family in Punjab will now be able to get up to Rs 1 million every year through Sehat Insaf Card.

In a tweet, he said through this extensive facility quality treatment will now be available to everyone from the poorest to the middle class.

Big relief, he said, would be given on health, education and the four basic necessities including flour, sugar, pulses and ghee.

Fawad said the process of issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards would start in December and by March the whole Punjab will have these cards.

He said that the card holders will be free to use them at any doctor's clinic or hospital of their choice.

The minister said that not only public but private doctors and hospitals will also be available for free of cost treatment.