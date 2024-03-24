Sehat Insaf Card Facility Program Launched At ATH Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The health facility program, Sehat Insaf Card was made operational at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) in Abbottabad here Sunday.
On this occasion, Director ATH Dr Athar Lodhi emphasized that public health and the provision of comprehensive facilities are paramount concerns for the hospital.
In a press statement, he said that the program active for the past week, aimed to provide essential services to the underprivileged population and a concerted effort had been launched to raise awareness about the program among the public through a formal campaign. The ATH has a history of actively participating in such initiatives, underscoring its commitment to community health.
Despite facing challenges, the hospital administration has prioritized the activation of the Health Facility Program, he said.
Ensuring timely allocation of funds, as pledged by State Life, is seen as crucial to further enhancing the program's effectiveness and ensuring its benefits reach those in need, he expressed and said that this strategic move was expected to streamline the provision of additional facilities alongside the Health Facility Program, ultimately benefiting the community at large.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Miss Pakistan demands increased awareness on Rare White Tiger cubs domestication2 seconds ago
-
Bilal Yasin reviews quality of essential items in Ramazan bazaars5 seconds ago
-
Politically and economically strong Pakistan imperative to lead Muslim world: FCCI President8 seconds ago
-
Former chairman Senate, CM Balochistan condole with Aimal10 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Nathiagali under Green Pakistan initiative 202410 minutes ago
-
Four of same family killed, another injure in Tank firing10 minutes ago
-
District admin takes strict action against profiteers, hoarders10 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 17 mm rain10 minutes ago
-
Excise dept seals over 500 properties of defaulters30 minutes ago
-
President confers military awards upon officers of Pakistan Armed Forces30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to bring comprehensive reforms in health sector50 minutes ago
-
PM Ramazan Relief package: USC achieves 60pc sale target across region50 minutes ago