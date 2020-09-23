UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sehat Insaf Card For Disable Persons Demanded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Sehat Insaf Card for disable persons demanded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Mahmood Medical Institute Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman asked the government to provide Sehat Insaf Card to paralyzed people, mentally and physically retarded special persons as well.

Talking to APP, Dr. Mahmood-ur-Rehman disclosed that the Government of KP has extended Sehat Insaf Card to all citizens in the province.

It is appreciated but old paralyzed people, mentally and physically retarded special persons should also be given the same treatment.

It needs a lot of attention and financial involvement to treat and rehabilitate them, he added.

It is learnt that the Health Department planned for rehabilitation of elder people under the same scheme but still there is no development so far, he informed.

He said that government should take step for the people of neglected segment in the community and extend the physiotherapy and rehabilitation services under the Sehat Insaf Card.

He said a committee of stakeholder may be constituted which should consist of Health, education, Baitulmal, BISP, & Ehsaas Program officials to provide assistance to the disable persons.

This committee, he said, should be activated to achieve the desired goals. "We should move now from medical model of rehabilitation to social model of rehabilitation and it is the mandate of Chairperson, the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection to evolve a proper mechanism for the facilitation of these most neglected persons.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Same May All From Government

Recent Stories

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthc ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Foreign Affairs Mi ..

16 minutes ago

Six players to watch out at the National T20 Cup

22 minutes ago

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

31 minutes ago

Imran Khan will not remain PM if ECP announces dec ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.