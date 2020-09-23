Sehat Insaf Card for disable persons demanded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Mahmood Medical Institute Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman asked the government to provide Sehat Insaf Card to paralyzed people, mentally and physically retarded special persons as well.

Talking to APP, Dr. Mahmood-ur-Rehman disclosed that the Government of KP has extended Sehat Insaf Card to all citizens in the province.

It is appreciated but old paralyzed people, mentally and physically retarded special persons should also be given the same treatment.

It needs a lot of attention and financial involvement to treat and rehabilitate them, he added.

It is learnt that the Health Department planned for rehabilitation of elder people under the same scheme but still there is no development so far, he informed.

He said that government should take step for the people of neglected segment in the community and extend the physiotherapy and rehabilitation services under the Sehat Insaf Card.

He said a committee of stakeholder may be constituted which should consist of Health, education, Baitulmal, BISP, & Ehsaas Program officials to provide assistance to the disable persons.

This committee, he said, should be activated to achieve the desired goals. "We should move now from medical model of rehabilitation to social model of rehabilitation and it is the mandate of Chairperson, the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection to evolve a proper mechanism for the facilitation of these most neglected persons.