Sehat Insaf Card Program launched for poor, destitute in AjK: Ali Ameen Gandapur

MIRPUR AJK: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Ameen Gandapur Monday formally inaugurated the Sehat Insaf Card Program for the poor and destitute people of Azad Kashmir

The special inaugural ceremony was held at a medical college in the state's capital town.

Addressing the function, he said the provision of sehat card to the deserving people was the prime minister's vision of Madina state.

He said Sehat Insaf Card was a revolutionary step of the federal government and congratulated the people of AJK to be its beneficiary.

The minister said the data of sehat card in AJK would be upgraded and directed the concerned authorities to issue the card to the deserving people within 2 weeks.

He said the deserving people who were not incorporated in this programme would be included on priority basis.

Referring to the situation in occupied Kashmir, he strongly condemned the imposition of curfew and added that there was complete black out in occupied Kashmir and the entire valley had been converted into a prison.

He said all the important countries were condemning human rights violation in the occupied Kashmir.

Ali Ameen Gandapur said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically announced to fight the case of Kashmiris.

Addressing the function, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said holder of the sehat card would get treatment facilities in any hospital in Pakistan. The government was providing this card to special persons as well, he added.

He said the federal and AJK government would jointly run this programme. Sehat Insaf Cards centers were being setup from where people would get this card easily.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said private and public sectors hospitals were included in the programme, adding the AJK government would specially monitor this programme.

Addressing the function AJK Minister for Health thanked the prime minister of Pakistan for accommodating all districts of AJK in Sehat Card Program.

He said over three hundred thousand people of the state of AJK would be benefited from Sehat Insaf Card, under which Rs. 7,20,000 would be given per card per annum.