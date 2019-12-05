'Sehat Insaf Card' program really be a game changer for Punjab: Yasmin Rashid

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said that the "Sehat Insaf Card" programme would be a really game changer for Punjab in health sector where almost 72,00,000 families to get health Insaf Cards including 70,000 disable persons and 30,000 thalassemia patients by end of the year.

In his exclusive talk with private news channel, she explained the aim of the Sehat Insaf Card was to facilitate the downtrodden segment of the society to provide healthcare services in designated hospitals.

She said in first phase Sehat Insaf Cards programme had been initiated from four districts and it would be extended to other districts in phases.

Health minister said the cards would be distributed among deserving persons and the government has provided the facility of treatment of all the diseases through this card and the expenditures of transportation from residence to hospital and vice versa will also be given.

It will put an end to the suffering of poor and marginalized people by allowing them to get timely treatment in standard hospitals with dignity, she added.

She said PTI government under the soft heart leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities so as to make them a useful citizen of the society.

Punjab Health Minister said health Insaf Cards for disable persons was purely a transparent way where government had obtained all required data from NADRA office.

She said if any patient who get health Insaf card he or she could avail this health opportunity anywhere in other parts of Punjab hospitals even in KP and Karachi' hospitals which would be on governments panel hospitals.

She said health card could provide all the treatments including liver, heart operation, health card could be treated for up to Rs7 lakh 20 thousand.

The distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards under the Sehat Sahulat Programme is a great initiative. Pakistan has not seen such schemes at this scale previous which was totally neglected by past governments, she added.

However, she assured now in PTI government any person with low incomes won't be deprived of treatment.