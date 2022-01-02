UrduPoint.com

Sehat Insaf Card Project Revolutionary Step Of Govt: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 12:04 AM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has termed the Sehat Insaf Card a revolutionary project of the incumbent government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has termed the Sehat Insaf Card a revolutionary project of the incumbent government.

In a statement here on Saturday, she wished happy new year to the nation and said that the Health department would continue to serve the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Dr Yasmin said Sehat Insaf Card will ensure the international standard medical facilities to every citizen of the Punjab as it will revolutionise the entire health system.

The minister said a great gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan had been given to the nation in the form of Sehat Insaf Card for 31 million families of Punjab, adding that Sehat Insaf Card was a historical step towards provision of quality health services. She said that revolutionary steps were taken in the Health department in 2021 and the journey would continue in 2022.

Dr Yasmin Rashid vowed to complete 650 bedded state of the art mother and child hospital in 2022 and said that various ongoing projects of health sector would be completed in this year.

"We started the largest corona vaccination campaign in 2021." She said that vaccination campaign was appreciated by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

In the first phase of the Reach Every Door (RED) campaign, 14 million people were vaccinated. In the second phase of RED campaign, another 26.7 million people will be vaccinated, she added.

The minister said that the state of the art Neonatology unit was started at Mayo hospital, adding that Punjab did not report a single polio case.

In Measles Rubella campaign 48 million children were immunized and the department had achieved coverage targets, she said.

The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplants Authority performed record transplants. A 'Mehman Khana' and new canteen started work at Jinnah Hospital as well, she informed.

A new office of Punjab Mental Health Authority was set up to improve functioning for improved service delivery. In the year 2021 online system of drug sale licensing was introduced, she said.

