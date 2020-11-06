UrduPoint.com
'Sehat Insaf Card' To Be Given Across KP : CM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

'Sehat Insaf Card' to be given across KP : CM

PESHAWAR, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday said the 'Sehat Insaf Card' (SIC) would be issued to all population of the province by January 2021.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony in Grasi Ground Swat, he said the distribution of SIC across Malakand division had been completed while by the end of December 2020 it would be completed in Hazara division, to be followed by central region including Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda and Swabi by January 2021.

Similarly, by the end of January 2021 all the Southern regions would covered under the project, he said adding that under the project every family of the province would be entitled to avail the medical cover up to Rs 1 million annually.

The CM said that SIC was a gift of PTI to poor segment of the society and the government would provide the facilities to every nook and corner of the province.

He said that PTI had strengthened its roots in masses who had trust in leadership of Imran Khan.

He said development projects were being carried out across the province indiscriminately.

