Sehat Insaf Cards to benefit people: Zafar Mirza

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said the initiative of Sehat Insaf Cards was a milestone of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government which would provide basic healthcare facilities to people.

Addressing the Sehat Insaf Cards distribution ceremony here, he said that the people had supported Prime Minister Imran Khan for achieving his vision to make the country a welfare state.

He added that funds of Rs 200 billion for Prime Minister's Ehsas programme and Rs 100 billion for the Prime Minister Youth programme were being released.

The special assistant said that the government was taking effective and efficient measures to bring about revolutionary changes in the health sector so that the people could get the best medical facilities.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that improvement in the health sector was among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan as education and health were the sectors which directly linked with the people.

She said that Sehat Insaf Card was an important step towards the fulfilment of the promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that Sehat Insaf Cards would soon be distributed in other remaining districts.

The minister said that the families would access the medical facilities up to Rs 720,000 against one Sehat Insaf Card. She said that Sehat Insaf Cards were being given away to approximately 0.3 million families of Gujranwala division.

She said that 26,000 jobs would be provided on merit in the health department and in this regard, soon an advertisement of more 9,000 jobs was being given.