Sehat Kahani Partners with Galiyat Development Authority

(@imziishan)

Sehat Kahani, a health-tech social enterprise that aims to democratize healthcare, making it accessible for all, using telemedicine and a network of online female doctors, signed the MoU with Galiyat Development Authority(GDA), a sector of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that promotes, advocates and represents the interests of its members for the benefit and sustainable development of the tourism industry of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):Sehat Kahani, a health-tech social enterprise that aims to democratize healthcare, making it accessible for all, using telemedicine and a network of online female doctors, signed the MoU with Galiyat Development Authority(GDA), a sector of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that promotes, advocates and represents the interests of its members for the benefit and sustainable development of the tourism industry of Pakistan.

The ceremony was held at the 4th Tech Valley Conference 2019, one of the leading tech conferences of Pakistan, an initiative of Tech Valley Abbottabad to strengthen the technology ecosystem.

Through this partnership, GDA will be providing the tourists visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 24/7 access to primary healthcare services, on the go, via the Sehat Kahani mobile application and its m-health services.

The MoU signing and project launch ceremony was graced by leading officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, Galiyat Development Authority's Director General Raza Ali Habib, Sehat Kahani's CEO, Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram and Sehat Kahani's Technology and Community Development Partner, and Technical Advisor, Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley.

Pakistan is in dire need of proper health services as many people not only lack access to proper care at hospitals but approximately 42% out of a population of 200 million fail to receive adequate health coverage. Sehat Kahani provides low income, middle, as well as high income population with various e-health solutions powered by technology.

Sehat Kahani will also be providing free telehealth services to the employees of Galiyat Development Authority for a span of three months.

Furthermore, with this the Sehat Kahani App will be embedded in the "Doctor on Demand" tab of the "Galiyat Guide App", the official Mobile Application of the Galiyat Development Authority(GDA) to guide tourists visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with various facilities available for them ranging from accommodation to healthcare facilities.

The Sehat Kahani App is a holistic digital health solution that enables individuals to access primary healthcare services online through efficient virtual consultations and is designed to be very user-friendly.

The key features of the application will allow tourists to easily record their medical history, connect with a diverse panel of qualified doctors of different specializations over chat, audio and video call, or share their medical queries on the in-built forum. Tourists can also obtain the prescription on their smartphones, and call the helpline available for their assistance at all times.

Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram & Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga (CEO & COO respectively; Sehat Kahani) said, "Nations can only grow and prosper when its each and every citizen is not only healthy but also has access to affordable healthcare services at times of crisis this collaboration will pave the way for the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sehat Kahani to not only improve access to healthcare but also encourage tourism in the country, by providing sustainable tele-health services to tourists visiting Pakistan with a vision to create a healthier Pakistan using technology, tourism and innovation."The Director General of Galiyat Development Authority, Raza Ali Habib added to this at the launch, "We are very delighted to partner with the dedicated team of Sehat Kahani who will be providing us with substantial healthcare services via the Sehat Kahan App, for the incoming tourists visiting the KP region. I believe tourism is integral for any country's economic sustainability and we hope that this collaboration will be beneficial for travellers along with our nation as a whole."To date Sehat Kahani has served more than 1 million patients through a portfolio of 25 E-Health clinics across Pakistan, various health education projects with leading corporates, the Sehat Kahani Mobile App and a network of 1500 PMDC-certified female doctors. Under the project with GDA, Sehat Kahani envisions to increase its reach and spread its operations further in the KP region impacting the 2 million tourists who visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa every year.