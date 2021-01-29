UrduPoint.com
Sehat Plus Card To Benefit 40mn In Southern Districts: Health Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:26 PM

More than six million families including 40 million persons would be directly benefited in Khyber Pakthunkhwa after launching of Sehat Plus Card program in its southern districts from February 1, 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :More than six million families including 40 million persons would be directly benefited in Khyber Pakthunkhwa after launching of Sehat Plus Card program in its southern districts from February 1, 2021.

In this regard, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Health Department and State Life Pakistan have completed all arrangements for formal launching of the program in KP's southern districts from February 1, 2021.

Health Department's spokesman told APP on Friday that preparations for launching of Sehat Plus Card program in zone 5 comprising of seven districts including Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Di Khan and Tank were completed and patients would get free healthcare facilities in these districts from next month.

"Talks with 25 public and private sector hospitals have been completed and negotiations are underway with inclusion of more hospitals in the penal list," he said, adding about Rs18 billion per year would be provided by KP government and State Life of Pakistan would provide insurance for smooth running of programme.

It was a flagship project of PTI Government launched under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide free healthcare facilities to all patients.

This program has already been launched in KP, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan that was a mega step forward for establishment of a welfare state.

Following agreement with NADRA, he said patients would get free treatment through their Computerized Identity Cards in any paneled hospital of the country.

After extension of SPC to these southern districts, more than six million families including 40 million persons would be directly benefited.

Each patient would be allowed to get free treatment up to Rs one million per year and more funds would be provided in case treatment of a patient was prolonged.

