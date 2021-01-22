Sehat Plus Card to facilitate poor for medical treatment: Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday said that Sehat Card Plus was a milestone achievement of provincial government that would facilitate poor and needy in getting free medical treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday said that Sehat Card Plus was a milestone achievement of provincial government that would facilitate poor and needy in getting free medical treatment.

He was addressing an awareness creating event regarding Sehat Insaf Card in Shagai Bala on Friday.

He said that people who were unable to afford expenses of their medical treatment would be largely benefitted by Sehat Card Plus.

He said that poor and deserving would get medical treatment in more than 400 thousand hospitals throughout the country by Sehat Card. He said that population of KP province would get annual health insurance of one million rupees after launching of Sehat Card Plus in southern districts.

The minister said that government is tirelessly working on welfare oriented projects for public and all the promise and pledges made with them would be fulfilled.