Sehat Saholat Program inaugurated in Timergara hospital

PESHAWAR, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Jails, Malik Shafiullah Khan on Monday said people throughout the province had been provided with Sehat Insaf Cards who could avail free medical treatment upto Rs. one million from public sector and selected panel of hospitals.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Sehat Saholat (Health Facilitation) Program at Teaching Hospital Timeregara (THT), district Lower Dir. Medical Superintendent THT Dr. Shaukat Ali, Medical Surgeon Dr. Bakht Sarwar, paramedical staff, and workers of PTI were also present on the occasion.

Malik Shafiullah said Sehat Insaf Card was a revolutionary step taken by the provincial government for providing free-of-cost healthcare facilities to masses. He also directed the paramedical staff of the hospital to serve the patients selflessly and to provide them the best healthcare facilities.

He said construction of Timergara Medical College would soon be completed where students would start getting medical education by March 2022.

He said leadership of the PTI government was striving hard to make the country corruption-free state and has eliminated commission mafia from the public departments.