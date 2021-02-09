UrduPoint.com
Sehat Sahulat Card New Facilitation Center Inaugurated At KTH

Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Sehat Sahulat Card new facilitation center inaugurated at KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has inaugurated a new facilitation center and a counter to facilitate patients registered under Sehat Sahulat card programme.

Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb along with Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim, Medical Director Prof Dr Amer Azhar and Chairman IBP Dr Muhammad Siraj inaugurated the facility.

The facilitation center has a counter, pharmacy and accounts section. The account section will ensure that bills sent to state life are not delayed.

MTI KTH has introduced a new mechanism which is beneficial for the patients, their attendants and the hospital.

In the facilitation center the patient will get registered and after registration, the patient or the family will not have to come again to the counter and wait in line for medication.

The non-surgical patient will be getting all the medication on his or her bed and now their attendants will not go to pharmacy with indent book for getting medication The assigned staff from State life will be available facilitating patients along with MTI KTH staff, pharmacists and account staff.

