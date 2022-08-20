UrduPoint.com

Sehat Sahulat Card Proved A Game-changer Initiative: Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Sehat Sahulat Card proved a game-changer initiative: Minister

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that Sehat Sahulat Card had been proved a game-changer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that Sehat Sahulat Card had been proved a game-changer.

Presiding over a meeting here, she said that more than 1.9 million people had benefited from the programme so far.

She said that the best medical treatment was being provided to dengue and coronavirus patients in the government teaching hospitals.

The minister sought suggestions for appointment of new principals to five different teaching institutions in the province.

She also issued directions for release of funds for construction of the University of Child Health Sciences. She ordered for completing the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Institute of Cardiology Dera Ghazi Khan and under-construction 600-bed Mother and Child Block at the Gangaram Hospital within the given time-frame.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Akhtar Malik, Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch, additional secretaries, special secretaries, chief planning officer and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi From Government Best Million Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

16 killed in traffic accident in SE Turkiye

16 killed in traffic accident in SE Turkiye

27 seconds ago
 Philippines logs 3,715 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more ..

Philippines logs 3,715 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 3 day International Food & Nutrition Sciences conf ..

3 day International Food & Nutrition Sciences conference concludes at University ..

3 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 2,704 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 2,704 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 China's Sichuan makes headway in high-quality deve ..

China's Sichuan makes headway in high-quality development

3 minutes ago
 PFA discards 150-litre unhygienic oil, substandard ..

PFA discards 150-litre unhygienic oil, substandard products

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.