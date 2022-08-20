Sehat Sahulat Card proved a game-changer initiative: Minister

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that Sehat Sahulat Card had been proved a game-changer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that Sehat Sahulat Card had been proved a game-changer.

Presiding over a meeting here, she said that more than 1.9 million people had benefited from the programme so far.

She said that the best medical treatment was being provided to dengue and coronavirus patients in the government teaching hospitals.

The minister sought suggestions for appointment of new principals to five different teaching institutions in the province.

She also issued directions for release of funds for construction of the University of Child Health Sciences. She ordered for completing the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Institute of Cardiology Dera Ghazi Khan and under-construction 600-bed Mother and Child Block at the Gangaram Hospital within the given time-frame.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Akhtar Malik, Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch, additional secretaries, special secretaries, chief planning officer and other officers attended the meeting.