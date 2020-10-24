Sehat Sahulat Card to be launched in Malakand form Oct, 31 : Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra Saturday announced that Sehat Sahulat Card would be launched in Malakand Division from October 31 that would benefit 7 million people.

In a tweet, the minister said all the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would get free medical treatment soon.

He said that Universal Health Insurance Scheme was a historical step taken by provincial government that would provide health care treatment of people up to Rs1 million.

The minister said that the provincial government was in contact with NADRA regarding exchange of data that would made easy for providing health insurance to people.

About 7 million people of the division would get benefit of the Sehat Salulat Card next week that would be extended across the province, the minister added.