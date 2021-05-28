Sehat Sahulat Program launched for entire population of D.G.Khan, Sahiwal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :All the permanent residents of the Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal division will be entitled to get health services under the 'Sehat Sahulat Program' and 'Quami Sehat Card' with 100 percent funding by the Punjab Government.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, the program was started while moving to the mission of a prosperous and healthy nation along with achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination along with the Government of Punjab.

Through this Social Health Protection initiative, all permanent residents of District D.G khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan will be provided free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services from empaneled hospitals through a very transparent and computerized mechanism.

After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, now Punjab government has achieved Universal Health Coverage (indoor) with the start of healthcare services through health insurance in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal division, covering approximately 4.

7 million families.

The official said that the services which are available from "Quami Sehat Card" included open-heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procedures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C-section and other medical and surgical procedures.

The program will also provide Rs 1,000 transportation cost to its beneficiaries at the time of their discharge from the hospital. There is also a provision of burial support of Rs 10,000 per death (if occurs in the hospital) while there will be the facility of inter-provincial and inter-district portability for availing free of cost services from any empaneled hospital in Pakistan.

He said that the 'Sehat Sahulat Program' is the flagship program of the current political government in Pakistan through which support and assistance were being provided against catastrophic healthcare expenditure. The official said that this scheme will bring robust improvement in treatment and access to quality health care services to the population and will bring revolution in the health sector of Pakistan.