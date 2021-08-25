Sehat Sahulat Program to be expanded to permanent residents of federal capital, GB: Dr Faisal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that Sehat Sahulat program was going to be expanded to all permanent residents of Federal capital and Gilgit Baltistan by the end of December 2021.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Sehat Sahulat Program- OPD Pilot Project here, he said that this scheme would bring robust improvement in treatment and access to quality health care services to population and would bring revolution in health sector of Pakistan.

He said that through this OPD Pilot project, Primary Healthcare level outpatient services would be provided through general practitioners using the essential package of health services (EPHS) including SRHR and FP services.

He said that this facility was limited to the selective beneficiaries of Islamabad only during the pilot project.

He added the services which were available from "Sehat Sahulat Program or 'Quami Sehat Card' included open heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procedures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical and surgical procedures.

He said that there was facility of Inter Provincial or Inter District Portability for availing free of cost services from any empaneled hospital in Pakistan.

He said that Sehat Sahulat Program was the flagship program of the current political government in Pakistan through which support and assistance was provided to access free of cost healthcare services.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala termed the launch of Sehat Sahulat Program- OPD Pilot Project in Islamabad as right step towards moving with the mission of prosperous and healthy nation along with achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage, with joint efforts of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, WHO and Marie Stopes Society Pakistan