Sehat Sahulat programme contract signing ceremony on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The contract signing ceremony of Sehat Sahulat programme will be held on Thursday under which universal health insurance would be given to all people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will sign contract with State Life Insurance under which one million rupees insurance will be given to each family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will be present on Thursday at the contract signing ceremony of Sehat Sahulat Programme that will give universal health insurance to all KP (Rs.

1 million per family), said a press release issued by the health department.

In this connection , Health Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra and Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bagash held Preparatory meeting on Wednesday to finalize all things.

After the contract signing ceremony, the roll out of health insurance will start division wise across KP.

The Heath department said by the end of fiscal year all families of province would get health insurance of up to one million rupees.