UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sehat Sahulat Programme Launched To Achieve UHC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:11 PM

Sehat Sahulat Programme launched to achieve UHC

The government has started a landmark health care initiative, "Sehat Sahulat Programme" with an objective to lead a path towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has started a landmark health care initiative, "Sehat Sahulat Programme" with an objective to lead a path towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan launched on Thursday, Sehat Sahulat Programme is not only a social health protection initiative that is providing a path to achieve "National Health Vision 2016-2025" but also acting as a game-changer, through which, the government is providing health care services to general public both from public and private hospitals.

It is a scheme for the poor enabling them to access required health-care services in a swift and dignified manner without any financial obligations. Sehat Sahulat Programme is being implemented in phases and its first phase (2016-2018) was implemented in 38 districts, covering 3.2 million families.

In the second phase (2019-2020) the programme is being implemented in 91 districts, providing services to 8.5 million families and the number of beneficiaries of the programme are increasing day by day.

Ehsaas Programme, Family Planning and Primary Healthcare Programme (FP&PHC) with intensification through Ehsaas Programme, is striving to control population growth.

Pakistan has a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 3.7 percent and a Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) of 34.0 percent (PSLM, 2018-19). Pakistan has demonstrated ongoing efforts towards the promotion of family planning.

Each province has drafted its plan for family planning. Family planning task forces comprising of public and private sector stakeholders have been constituted.

To promote the acceptability of family planning, the government is collaborating with family elders and religious leaders as part of its social mobilization efforts. Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have established health centres specifically for adolescents.

To continue promoting strong government commitment, the government is making its efforts to strengthen the collaboration among regions, in order to reach 6.7 million additional users of contraception and increase CPR to 50 percent.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Punjab Lead Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

1 minute ago

Fiscal budget 2021-22 to be poor friendly: Shibli

2 minutes ago

Pavlyuchenkova reaches first Grand Slam final at F ..

2 minutes ago

Four more coronavirus patients died at ATH Abbotta ..

2 minutes ago

PAEC ramps up efforts to meet 8,800 MW nuclear pow ..

2 minutes ago

Govt includes Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in EPI pro ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.