Sehat Sahulat Programme launched to achieve UHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has started a landmark health care initiative, "Sehat Sahulat Programme" with an objective to lead a path towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan launched on Thursday, Sehat Sahulat Programme is not only a social health protection initiative that is providing a path to achieve "National Health Vision 2016-2025" but also acting as a game-changer, through which, the government is providing health care services to general public both from public and private hospitals.

It is a scheme for the poor enabling them to access required health-care services in a swift and dignified manner without any financial obligations. Sehat Sahulat Programme is being implemented in phases and its first phase (2016-2018) was implemented in 38 districts, covering 3.2 million families.

In the second phase (2019-2020) the programme is being implemented in 91 districts, providing services to 8.5 million families and the number of beneficiaries of the programme are increasing day by day.

Ehsaas Programme, Family Planning and Primary Healthcare Programme (FP&PHC) with intensification through Ehsaas Programme, is striving to control population growth.

Pakistan has a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 3.7 percent and a Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) of 34.0 percent (PSLM, 2018-19). Pakistan has demonstrated ongoing efforts towards the promotion of family planning.

Each province has drafted its plan for family planning. Family planning task forces comprising of public and private sector stakeholders have been constituted.

To promote the acceptability of family planning, the government is collaborating with family elders and religious leaders as part of its social mobilization efforts. Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have established health centres specifically for adolescents.

To continue promoting strong government commitment, the government is making its efforts to strengthen the collaboration among regions, in order to reach 6.7 million additional users of contraception and increase CPR to 50 percent.