Sehba Akhtar Remembered On His 28th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The 28th death anniversary of renowned poet and songwriter Sehba Akhtar was observed on Monday.

His real name was Akhtar Ali Rahmat, but he used the pen name Sehba and eventually known by Sehba Akhtar.

He was born on September 30, 1931, in Jammu and raised by his mother in Bareily and Aligarh, India.

His professional career was started by composing songs after getting associated with radio and entered the world of films.

Akhtar had also been associated with the Herald for a period of 7 years and his Qataat had been the highlight of Mashriq his patriotic songs and dohaas were equally popular.

Sarkasheeda, Iqr’aa, Samander, and Misha’l are collections of his works. He was awarded the President Medal for his performance in literature.

He passed away on 19 February 1996 in Karachi.

